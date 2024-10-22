Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.89.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
