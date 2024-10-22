Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUB. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

