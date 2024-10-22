Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 74,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in JinkoSolar by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 148,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,272,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JKS opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

