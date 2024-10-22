Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 472,097 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,302,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,097 shares during the quarter. Lufax makes up 1.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $28,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in Lufax in the second quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:LU opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $789.93 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

About Lufax

(Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

