Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Increased by Courant Investment Management LLC

Courant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 7.5% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $369.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.46. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.