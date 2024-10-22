Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,919,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818,052 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for approximately 8.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $234,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth $136,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

