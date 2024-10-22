Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZION. Argus downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.22. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 376,549 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 153,387 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.