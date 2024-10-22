The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $259.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.