Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $165,446.84 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.45. 254,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.32 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,844,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

