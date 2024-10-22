TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 3,261,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,522,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

