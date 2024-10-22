Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.310-3.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.2 billion-$36.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.5 billion. Starbucks also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.82. 6,608,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,344,309. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

