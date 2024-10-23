Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.08.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.52 and its 200 day moving average is $161.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,901 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

