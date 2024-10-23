Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on October 21st.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home Depot alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/4/2024.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.15. The company has a market cap of $395.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 103.3% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.