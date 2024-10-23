Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, reaching $256.78. 337,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,923. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.73.
Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.
Norfolk Southern Company Profile
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.
