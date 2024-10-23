Sen. John Boozman Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,106. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.65. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.81 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after buying an additional 157,810 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after buying an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares in the last quarter.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

