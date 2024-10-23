Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $82,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $216,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.6% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 359.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $575.00 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $607.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

