Avalon GloboCare Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 28th (NASDAQ:ALBT)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, October 28th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 25th.

Avalon GloboCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALBT remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.31. Avalon GloboCare has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

