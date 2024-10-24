FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.28. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.
FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.
