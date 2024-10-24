dForce USD Trading 0% Lower This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.54 million and $1,197.69 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00104220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000076 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99601585 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $8,081.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.