Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.30. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 59,303 shares traded.
Biomerica Stock Down 3.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.11.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 110.44%.
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
