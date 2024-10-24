YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Announces Dividend of $0.36

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YQQQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,207. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

