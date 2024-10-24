HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. HI has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $305,318.93 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,088.09 or 1.00015837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007312 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00063923 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047154 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $259,964.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

