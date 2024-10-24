Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.46 and traded as high as C$9.94. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$9.85, with a volume of 368,921 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on INE. CIBC boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.56.

The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$239.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.60 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. Analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.1549878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

