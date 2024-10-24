Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) to Issue Dividend of $10.00

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Scope Industries Price Performance
Scope Industries stock remained flat at $305.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.39. Scope Industries has a 12 month low of $300.00 and a 12 month high of $398.00.
Scope Industries Company Profile
