Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.290-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.5 %

KNX stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,448. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,852,228.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,852,228.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

