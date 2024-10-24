T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
T-Mobile US Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of TMUS traded up $12.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.56. 6,919,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,233. The firm has a market cap of $273.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.44. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $234.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
T-Mobile US Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.
TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.89.
About T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.
