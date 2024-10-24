Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $390.25 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $390.25 million and $5.40 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00039053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,723,237,137 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.