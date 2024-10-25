SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $707.43 million and $53,990.13 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,887.67 or 1.00013762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007161 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.58015948 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $42,382.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

