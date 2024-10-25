Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.32. 8,751,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,655. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

