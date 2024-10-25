SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Approximately 332,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.35).
SQN Asset Finance Income Trading Down 4.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.50.
About SQN Asset Finance Income
SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SQN Asset Finance Income
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for SQN Asset Finance Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQN Asset Finance Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.