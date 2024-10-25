Apogee Opportunities (CVE:APE) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Time to Buy?

Apogee Opportunities Inc. (CVE:APE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 2,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Apogee Opportunities Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.
Apogee Opportunities Company Profile
Apogee Opportunities Inc engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Chile. The company was formerly known as Apogee Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Apogee Opportunities Inc in September 2016. Apogee Opportunities Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Opportunities
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.