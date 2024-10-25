Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 340.20 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 339.40 ($4.41). 355,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,282,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336.40 ($4.37).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.32) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.97) to GBX 475 ($6.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 430 ($5.58).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 324.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4,848.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

