Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02). 138,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 102,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Zenith Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.70.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

