Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,564,100 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 2,563,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.5 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,842. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.