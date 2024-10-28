Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Declines By 44.6%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,156,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the September 30th total of 2,086,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.
China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of CHEAF stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Eastern Airlines
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.