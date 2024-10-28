Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Declines By 44.6%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,156,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the September 30th total of 2,086,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of CHEAF stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

