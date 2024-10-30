Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Program

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Informatica Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Informatica stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,340.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Informatica has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $39.80.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,875.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
Informatica Company Profile
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
