iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3,361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 343,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after acquiring an additional 333,975 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,315,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,601,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,809,000 after buying an additional 163,712 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,393,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 722,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,824,000 after buying an additional 93,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IOO stock opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.39. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.