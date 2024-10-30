The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Cut by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.53 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

