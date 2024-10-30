Jacobsen Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 78.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.53 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.