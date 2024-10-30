Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Up 25.2% in October

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $12.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fuji Media has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.
About Fuji Media
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Media
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 ETFs With Low Fees and Market-Beating Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.