Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Up 25.2% in October

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $12.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fuji Media has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

About Fuji Media

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.