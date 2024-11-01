H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
H&E Equipment Services Price Performance
HEES traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 94,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,851. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.84.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 27.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
