SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,111,456 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 313,361 shares.The stock last traded at $20.11 and had previously closed at $20.19.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 658,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 159,796 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 208,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 71,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.