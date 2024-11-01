William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 114 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $526.47. The stock had a trading volume of 969,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,659. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.92 and a 12-month high of $538.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

