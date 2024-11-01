Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 6,020 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.4% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,004,394 shares. The company has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

