Myria Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Myria has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $1.09 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myria token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myria has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myria alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,983.04 or 1.00658264 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,839.88 or 1.00452346 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,141,730,812 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00211749 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $999,731.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.