BluePath Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.7% of BluePath Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BluePath Capital Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 704.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 18,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Oracle by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 11,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $170.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61. The company has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $163.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

