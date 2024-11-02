Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Cardinal Health updated its FY25 guidance to $7.75-7.90 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 7.750-7.900 EPS.

CAH traded up $7.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,380. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.19. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

