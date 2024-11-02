Seele-N Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007015 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,422.46 or 0.99984292 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012196 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006597 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006226 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000738 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00055642 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.
Seele-N Token Trading
