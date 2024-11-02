Seele-N Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,422.46 or 0.99984292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012196 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000738 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00055642 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041184 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.