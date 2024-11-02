Gearbox Protocol Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.24 million and approximately $481,914.26 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00399243 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $644,266.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

