Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.220-4.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion. Xylem also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-$4.24 EPS.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.46. 1,925,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,687. Xylem has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.