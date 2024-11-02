SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $622.76 million and approximately $58,150.02 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,539.74 or 0.99993388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012179 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00055172 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.53114669 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $112,999.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

